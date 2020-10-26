Killarney boater found deceased at “The Chickens” at the mouth of Beaverstone Bay

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On October 24, 2020, at 2:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report from a resident, who was en-route to check an overturned vessel observed on a shoal, in an area known as “The Chickens”, at the mouth of Beaverstone Bay, in Georgian Bay, Municipality of Killarney.

Prior to police arrival, the complainant located and recovered the boater who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Manitoulin OPP Marine Unit and the Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene to assist.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin BOGGS, age 66, from Baltzly Island, Killarney.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for October 27, 2020 in Sudbury.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.