DON CADA

Don Cada of Sheshegwaning, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, October 26, 2020, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Carol and dear father of Dale, Celina (Daley) Mantasawagon and Brenda Tobias. Cherished grandfather of Dustin and Cheyenne. Don will be sadly missed by his sisters Lorna (Peter) Horlacher, Doreen Ardis and Betty Ann (Martin) Price, and in-laws Marion Pratt, Linda (Dave) Rider and Olive (Ralph) Thompson. Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Elizabeth (Corbiere) Cada, his sisters Freda Cada, Celina (Tina) Carroll as well as his brother-in-law Fred Ardis and in-laws Wesley Freeman, Margaret Fleury, Susan Keats, Edward Freeman, Bob Pratt, Elsie (Tom) Rogers, Thomas (Bonnie) Freeman and John Edward. Will be missed by special niece Elizabeth (Beth) Carroll, as well as his other nieces and nephews. Don was married for 53 years to his wife Carol and had three beautiful children, Celina, Brenda and Dale. He was also gifted with two beautiful grandchildren, Cheyenne and Dustin. He had a special relationship with his niece Beth Carroll. Don was a foster parent for five years to Caine and Xavior, who he continued his bond with. His love for his family was what he cherished and did whatever he needed to ensure they were provided for and happy. Don loved his family pets Josie (dog) and Tiger (kitten). He enjoyed going out on his scooter with his little dog Josie to get the mail. Don enjoyed when family would come to visit and spend time with him. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, working in his shop puttering around doing odd jobs that needed tending. He spent time cutting wood for his home in preparation for the long winters. One of Don’s favourite pastimes was when he took his family on many picnics and camping trips. He enjoyed social gatherings and dancing. Don served his community for three terms as a band councillor. He was band manager for Sheshegwaning from 1972-1975 and again from 1978-1995 and he sat on the board of education for six years and he also drove school bus for 27 years for the children in Sheshegwaning. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, then on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex from 11 am until time of the Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitations and funeral mass will be by invite only. Masks must be worn. Donations to the Cancer Society or Sheshegwaning Education would be gratefully appreciated.