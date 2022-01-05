KTEI and Queen’s University expand Indigenous studies courses offered

M’CHIGEENG – Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute and Queen’s University have a long-established history in partnership with the university’s community-based Indigenous Teacher Education Program (ITEP-formerly known as ATEP). Beginning in January, 2022, this partnership will be expanding into a new and innovative direction together, with a pilot program for students enrolled at Queen’s University to learn about Indigenous people, customs and culture directly from an Indigenous institute.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Queen’s on this important work to expand access to Indigenous studies courses,” said Stephanie Roy, president of Kenjgewin Teg. “The new courses will provide students with the opportunity to enhance their awareness of Indigenous perspectives on a diverse range of subjects, from climate change, the connection between language and identity and the arts. Building awareness of the perspectives and knowledge of Indigenous peoples is a key part of the reconciliation process.”

The new courses will also add to the breadth and depth of Queen’s existing Indigenous studies academic offerings. The new courses will be offered by remote instruction through Queen’s Faculty of Arts and Science from January to April 2022 as part of the one-term pilot agreement. The courses will focus on Indigenous perspectives on climate change and sustainability practices related to water, Indigenous theatre and performance, and the significance of language in relation to collective and individual identity. Kenjgewin Teg and Queen’s will collaborate on the recruitment and selection of Indigenous faculty members to teach the courses.

Ms. Roy told The Expositor this agreement adds on to previous advances Kenjgewin Teg has made recently. “Everything is really advancing quickly and we are asserting our position in post-secondary education. We have had partnerships with colleges and universities for the past 25 years. The biggest difference now is that as we outline the courses that we can provide and offer, the universities and colleges are coming to us requesting us to create an agreement and offer courses in our programs.”

“This new collaboration with Kenjgewin Teg adds to the long history of partnership between both institutions,” said Kanonhsyonne Janice Hill, associate vice-principal (Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation). “I’m so pleased we are combining our expertise in Indigenous studies with that of Kenjgewin Teg to provide these new courses to students, allowing them to grow their understanding of Indigenous knowledge and experiences.”

Queen’s University and Kenjgewin Teg have enjoyed two decades of committed and now an expanded partnership relationship.