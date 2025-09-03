Laila Kiviaho feted for her farmers’ market dedication

LITTLE CURRENT—Laila Kiviaho has been a fixture on the board of the NEMI Farmers’ Market for its entire existence as a farmers’ market, but her involvement stretches back to a precursor organization. Although she intends to continue having her booth selling Watkins and crafts at the market, Ms. Kiviaho has announced her intention to step down from the board. On Saturday, August 29, the vendors at the NEMI Farmers Market presented Ms. Kiviaho with a gift basket of items from their booths as a token of appreciation.

“The NEMI Farmers’ Market took time today to recognize Laila Kiviaho for over 25 years of helping run this market in Little Current,” said NEMI Farmers’ Market president Marc Lefebvre. “This year saw a large increase in vendors and NEMI Farmers Market continues be part of the Farmers’ Markets of Ontario. Laila is always there to help new vendors and welcome visitors to the market. Thank you, Laila, from all the vendors.”

Ms. Kiviaho found herself slightly non-plussed by the attention. “I just do what I do,” she said. “I don’t know what all the fuss is about.”

“Laila has been kind of the rock for this organization since it started,” said former market president Ken Ferguson, who was on hand for the presentation. “She was diligent in making sure all of the vendors had paid their dues and was always ready to lend a hand or suggestion for new people,” he said. “She kept the books straight and all the details looked after.”

Mr. Ferguson also largely credits Ms. Kiviaho for the success of the market in recent years.

Ms. Kiviaho, for her part, was slightly alarmed that people would think she was quitting the market. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“You know the best part of the market is meeting all the people,” she said. “That’s very important when you start to get older. You need that social interaction to keep your mind fit.”

There is no question that Ms. Kiviaho’s mind is fit as a fiddle, which stands to prove her point.

She said she is grateful for the expression of thanks from the vendors, but she was quick to add that she wasn’t alone in building up the market. While that might be, her contributions have been integral to the NEMI Farmers’ Market’s continued success.