LAURA W. SCOTT
Laura W. Scott went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2021, peacefully at home.
Matthew 19:26 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Psalm 23 – “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Cherished and loved by all.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Laura W’s. Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church or the
Mindemoya Hospital as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.
