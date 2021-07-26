LAURA W. SCOTT

Laura W. Scott went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2021, peacefully at home.

Matthew 19:26 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Psalm 23 – “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Cherished and loved by all.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Laura W’s. Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church or the

Mindemoya Hospital as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.