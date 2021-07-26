ROSALIE YOUNG

Rosalie Yound passed away peacefully at Marianhill Residence on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in her 90th year. Rosalie Young of Petawawa, beloved wife of the late Burton Young. Loved mother to Luanne Chaffee (Robert), Lori Law (Barry) both of Alberta, Christopher Young, MacDonald’s Corners, Deborah Francis, Sudbury, Douglas Francis, Sudbury and Robin Young (Jennifer), Petawawa. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Karlee, Johnathan, Hannah, Scott and the late Bradley. Daughter of the late Ignatius and Julia Francis. Rosalie is survived by her brother Jonas Francis (Peggy), Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews. Respecting Rosalie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Final Interment in Birch Island, Ontario. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at Marianhill for the excellent and compassionate care shown to Rosalie over the past 6 1/2 years. Donations in memory of Rosalie maybe made to the Petawawa Public Library. Arrangements entrusted to the Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.