Law & Order

Driver charged with impaired at OPP festive RIDE

A Manitoulin man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reduce impaired driving everywhere (RIDE) program.

On December 5 at approximately 3:15 pm, the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP was conducting a RIDE program at the intersection of Grimesthorpe Road and Beaver Road in Campbell township.

It was determined the driver had been consuming alcohol and was subsequently arrested and returned to the Manitoulin OPP detachment for further tests.

Quinton Hofbauer-Paivio, 30, from Spring Bay was charged with: operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 4.



Transport driver charged following Hwy 540 rollover

A 28-year-old male from Etobicoke has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) after a single vehicle transport truck accident on Manitoulin Island.

Constable John Hill, community services officer (CSO) with the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) explained, “the accident took place at approximately 9:45 am on Tuesday, December 6, on Highway 540 in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands west of the Bidwell Road entrance (off the highway).”

“A transport truck had turned over on its side, blocking both sides of the highway to traffic,” said Constable Hill. “The road was closed, and a detour set up for Bidwell and Rockville roads.”

“This was a single motor vehicle accident involving one person,” said Constable Hill. “The driver was charged with careless driving.” He pointed out that fortunately the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the mishap.

Highway 540 was reopened at approximately 4:54 pm.

Manitoulin OPP officers helped with traffic and scene security at the accident location while the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) provided signs to direct traffic.