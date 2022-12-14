Holy Cross Mission Candlelight Concert on December 17

WIIKWEMKOONG—As the Christmas season is fast upon us Holy Cross Mission Church is ramping up a Christmas Candlelight Concert that will feature 2021 JUNO Award winner Crystal Shawanda, Mason Animikwan and a host of other great artists.

The evening promises to be a special mark in anyone’s Christmas calendar. Doors open this Saturday, December 17 at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm, but be forewarned, there will be no late entry. The concert is limited to those aged eight and older and youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Formal attire is appreciated.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Buzwah Toys and Variety, by contacting Trinity Jacko at 1-249-878-2872. While any remaining tickets will be sold at the door, seating is first come, first served. It might be a good idea to secure your tickets ahead.

The last Candlelight Concert held at Holy Cross was a standout event and this event is shaping up to be just as incredible. Holy Cross Mission Church is located at 2525 Wikwemikong Way in Wiikwemkoong.