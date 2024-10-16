Lawyer David Nahwegahbow named Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

RAMA—David C. Nahwegahbow of Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN) has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. Mr. Nahwegahbow also becomes the first Indigenous lawyer in Canada chosen for this prestigious honour (with a second Indigenous lawyer in the US having previously received this honour).

“Well, it did come as a bit of a surprise,” Mr. Nahwegahbow told The Expositor. “You don’t apply, you get invited to become a Fellow. Some of my colleagues put my name forward for this recognition.”

“And there is a pretty rigorous review process to go through to be inducted as a Fellow,” said Mr. Nahwegahbow. “The college calls some of the colleagues that you have worked with over the years on cases and with judges that you have appeared in court with, and review if you have the right ingredients to be included in the organization.”

“The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) congratulates David C. Nahwegahbow on his induction as a Fellow at the American College of Trial Lawyers-one of the premier legal associations in North America,” a press release states.

Mr. Nahwegahbow is Anishinaabe (Ojibway) from Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN), Robinson Huron Treaty Territory. He is the lead counsel in the Restoule case which resulted in the 2024 $10 billion settlement by the federal and provincial governments for past compensation involving a claim for annuities under the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850.

“David’s induction as a Fellow of the America College of Trial Lawyers is not only a personal achievement, but a testament to the vital role First Nations legal professionals play in advancing justice for Indigenous peoples and in shaping the legal landscape of Canada,” said Mike Restoule, chair of the (RHTLF). “We are incredibly proud of David and this well-deserved honour.”

“We have been privileged to experience firsthand David’s dedication and excellence,” said Duke Peltier, of the RHTLF. “As a community, we know how vital strong legal representation is in ensuring that our voices are heard, and our rights are protected. David’s induction is both a reflection of his personal integrity and skill and a symbol of the resilience and strength of our people.”

The induction ceremony at which Mr. Nahwegahbow became a Fellow took place recently before an audience of approximately 730 during the recent annual meeting of the College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Membership in the College is limited to no more than one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. Currently, there are approximately 5,700 members in the Unites States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows.

The College is committed to maintaining and improving the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on the independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice and fair representation for all parties in legal proceedings. This allows the College to speak with a balanced and authoritative voice on matters regarding the legal profession and the administration of justice.

“I had knowledge about the American College of Trial Lawyers and becoming a Fellow,” Mr. Nahwegahbow said. “They do very interesting work. When they were reading off the information on becoming a Fellow, they said you can be a good (trial) case (trial) worker but also need ethics, and humility-which is not what you would expect from lawyers,” he quipped. But everyone at the ceremony was very friendly and humble. The chair of the board who just left worked with inmates at Guantanamo Bay prison.”

“They gave me notice that I was going to be inducted as a Fellow, asked if I wanted to be inducted, and if I wanted to attend the ceremony for this in person,” said Mr. Nahwegahbow. “The actual date of the ceremony, was part of the College’s annual board meeting September 26-28.”

“I was very honoured to receive this Fellow induction. And on top of this I had never been to Nashville, Tennessee (where the induction ceremony took place), which is a great place to visit.”

“The American College of Trial Lawyers Fellowship into the College is an honour extended by invitation only to trial lawyers who, throughout their career, have displayed the highest standards of advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism, respect and collaboration,” the award citation states.

Mr. Nahwegahbow is a partner in the firm of Nahwegahbow Corbiere and has been a member of the Ontario Bar and practicing law for 42 years. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumnus of Ottawa University’s Faculty of Law.

Mr. Nahwegahbow is a recognized citizen of WRFN having grown up in the community and maintains an ongoing connection with the community. His Anishinaabe name is Giizganaang, which means Daystar; and his dodem or clan is Maahiingan, Wolf Clan.

Mr. Nahwegahbow has been the recipient of multiple awards, including the Indigenous Bar Association’s Indigenous Peoples Counsel (IPC) designation (2003), the National Aboriginal Achievement Award (now Indspire Awards) for Law and Justice (2008), Lifetime Achievement Award from the Anishinabek Nation (2008), the Common Law Honour Society from the University of Ottawa (2008), the Law Society of Ontario’s Law Society Medal (2011), The Advocates’ Society Award of justice (2021) and in June 2022, he received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the Law Society of Ontario.”

Mr. Nahwegahbow is one of Canada’s first Indigenous lawyers and a long-time advocate for the rights of First Nations peoples, representing them in land claims, treaty and rights and title cases. He has spent his career addressing and ending the systemic racism experienced by Indigenous peoples.

