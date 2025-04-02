Residents of 10-unit apartment building in Gore Bay displaced after Tuesday blaze

GORE BAY—Residents of the 10-unit Woods Lane apartment building in Gore Bay were devastated by a Tuesday evening blaze that caused extensive damage. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

One of the tenants of Woods Lane, a long-time resident, stated, “I have been living here for almost 25 years, and now everything I own in the world is gone. One minute you are sitting on the couch in your home enjoying the day and then a fire takes place and everything is gone.”

On Tuesday evening, Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane posted a social media to alert the public that while the building was severely damaged, there were no injuries or fatalities. “The community hall is open for anyone that needs assistance,” he wrote at 7:29 pm. “The fire now appears to be contained and under control with many thanks going out to all of our first responders, both from Gore Bay and surrounding communities (which included the Town of Gore Bay, Billings Township and Central Manitoulin volunteer fire departments) and Sudbury-Manitoulin paramedics.”

Mayor Lane noted that those needing assistance could call the municipality’s after hours number and requested help from local residents to provide aid to those who have lost their homes.

Harry Schlange, Gore Bay town manager, told The Expositor on Wednesday, “The community really came together to assist. Without them, many individuals would have been displaced Tuesday evening.” He explained town staffer Marlene Witty and Gore Bay librarian Anya Wright made sure the apartment tenants were welcomed at the community centre, with many residents donating food and clothing. Several families, including the Dan and Lynn Osborne family, Rene Zillio and Almaz Gebrekristose, provided lodging for three residents, with at least one other person housing a resident for the evening and several of the renters staying with family members. Doctor Chantelle Wilson provided any medical assistance while Central Pharmacy made sure any patient prescriptions were filled.

Lunch and coffee Wednesday was provided by Loco Beanz and Waters Edge Restaurant, while among the many other businesses and residents provided assistance including among them Finnia Chocolate, The Flower Hutch, Pam Fogal, Gore Bay Fire Chief Mike Addison and the fire departments of Gore Bay, Billings and Central Manitoulin.

The Red Cross was at the community hall all day Wednesday morning to provide up to 72 hours of needs assessment and emergency support, such as food, making arrangements for lodging, clothing and personal care items for all those displaced in the fire and other necessities.

Terrence Smith, of the Red Cross commented, “This town is amazing; in no time they came together to help out.”

The municipality worked with Red Cross and the property owners, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Service (OAHS), to ensure all residents would be housed for the next few days. Most of the tenants were transferred, via the Angel Bus, to two motels in Mindemoya, with other tenants staying with relatives and friends until permanent housing can be found.

