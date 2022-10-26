LCPS sweeps Island elementary cross-country championships

GORE BAY—The Manitoulin Island elementary school cross-country running champions were crowned at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay last Thursday.

Taking first place with a total of 21 points was Little Current Public School (LCPS), with Charles C. McLean Public School finishing in second with 12.5 points and the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) Coyotes finishing in third place with 10 points. Fourth place went to Pontiac School (Wiikwemkoong) while Assiginack Public School (APS) finished fifth, Lakeview (M’Chigeeng) was sixth and St. Joseph’s (Sheshegwaning) finished in seventh.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers, runners, coaches, parents, grandparents, the weather, for all your support of this event,” said Bruce Lindsay, the main organizer of the annual cross-country meet.

Individually, in the girls’ eight and under division, Addison Page of APS took the first-place gold medal, followed by Aryanna Allison of C.C. McLean in second and Celina Harris of LCPS third. The boys’ division saw two LCPS runners, Tate Abotossaway and Hunter Inglis, take the top two spots, respectively. Finishing third was Alex Woods of C.C. McLean.

Sydney Cunningham of C.C. McLean took top spot in the girls 9- and 10-year-old division, with Kailyn Inglis of LCPS second and Breeze Osawamick of Pontiac School third. Boston Abotossaway of LCPS was first in the boys’ division, followed by Graham Becks of CMPS and Simon Fessenden of LCPS third.

Rowyn Kasunich of Lakeview was first in the girls 11- and 12-year-old division. Lily Simon of LCPS was second with Lily Beaudry of Pontiac third. Roen Deschenes of LCPS led the way in the boys’ division, taking first place while his teammate Ryan Carter was second. David Joyce of C.C. McLean was third.

Two LCPS runners took the top two spots in the girl’s 13-year-old plus division. Charmaine Webkamigad was first with Kayla Lockeyer second. Corey Brown of CMPS was third. And in the boy’s aged 13 and over division Jack Bridgman of CMPS was first. Aaron Townsend of LCPS finished second, with Jonah Balfe of CMPS third.