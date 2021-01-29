Leadership Committee optimistic about vaccine rollout

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its 20th session on Tuesday, January 12.

The Manitoulin leadership group discussed the optimism that has come with the new year. While vaccine rollout co-ordination communications may not always be made public, the leadership group encouraged everyone to remember that there is a “light at the end of the tunnel;” leaders of all health care sectors are preparing for vaccinations and providing information to public as it becomes necessary.

In the meantime, please practice vigilance with your health, and be wary of fraudulent claims of companies who claim to distribute or sell vaccines. For a list of legitimate locations and clinics which are administering the vaccine, please check the Ontario website at covid-19.ontario.ca/getting-covid-19-vaccine-ontario#task-force.

The leadership asks that everyone practice COVID-19 safety so we can support our health care workers and flatten the curve. Thank you to all health care warriors who worked hard over the last few weeks during the holiday season, scientists and researchers who have worked so hard to create a vaccine, and the teachers and daycare workers who are taking care of our children, the group said.

On January 12, the province of Ontario announced a “stay at home” order effective 12:01 am on Thursday, January 14.

The committee will continue to meet bi-weekly. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 26.