Providence Bay curling club will not open for season

PROVIDENCE BAY – With the COVID-19 pandemic providing so much uncertainty for everyone, the Providence Bay Curling Club will not be opening for this season.

“We won’t be opening this year; we had decided when we were putting the ice in, and with the additional shutdown (imposed by the province), that there was no point in trying this season,” said Dave McDermid, president of the Providence Bay Curling Club, late last week.

Mr. McDermid further noted, “we seemed to have quite a bit of interest from members at first, but with everything that has taken place involving the pandemic, they changed their minds as well. It would be nice to have curling this year, but there is not much we can do with the pandemic.”