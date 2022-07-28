Learn to line dance this Haweater Weekend

﻿LITTLE CURRENT—Since the first Haweater Weekend over 50 years ago, dancing has been a key component of ‘Manitoulin’s biggest bash,’ and this year is no different—there are a number of different ways to boogie down this Haweater, and learn a few new moves too.

This year’s theme of ‘Yee-Haw’ brought some new opportunities for the Little Current Lions Club and a chance to highlight those country-loving Haweaters.

The downtown front street will be closed to vehicular traffic all weekend (Friday through Sunday) so it’s a great place to stroll—or dance.

The Friday evening of Haweater Weekend will kick off with music by George Williamson and friends at the cenotaph at 6 pm. Goodwill offerings will be donated to the Manitoulin Food Bank.

All weekend long, beginning on Friday night, the Anchor Inn will have various ways to cut a rug, be it live music or DJ. Check out their ad on Page 3B. North Channel Cruise Lines is also offering sunset cruises with live music featuring the Shawn Steinhart Band. For full details see the ad on Page 5B.

Also on Friday night, the popular father-daughter DJ duo of Dave and Beth Draper are reuniting at the DJ booth of the recreation centre’s curling club to spin some country music classics. The pair had a major following with their Country Classic show, airing on CFRM 101.1 FM several years ago. Their banter, Beth’s giggle and Dave’s keen knowledge on all things classic country made them fan favourites. Join them this Friday, July 29 on the curling club ice surface for the Yee-Haw Classic Country dance.

As a special treat, Joe and Beth Arnold, the sought-after line dancing coaches who have been spreading their love of the genre far and wide, will be at the dance, showcasing their talents and teaching a few steps for anyone who is interested, beginning at 9 am. The Arnolds encourage all 120 of their students from this past spring, from all over Manitoulin, to come out and join them.

“We’ll be there having some fun and enjoying the dance, too,” Joe tells The Expositor.

This isn’t the last we’ll see of the Arnolds this Haweater Weekend!

On Saturday, for three shows (11 am, 1:30 and 3:30 pm), The Thinking Caps will be entertaining families at the cenotaph with their toe-tapping tunes. You can read all about them on Page 4B of this supplement.

Beginning at 1 pm on Saturday, Manitoulin Brewing Co. is again hosting its Haweater Block Party at the post office parking lot in downtown Little Current. Dance the afternoon and evening away to the sounds of AC/DC tribute band Hells Bells, Hi Fi Canine, Island favourites Elijah and the Backburners, Canada’s Got Talent’s Everett Morrison of Wiikwemkoong and hometown favourites Cole Hughson and Screech.

If that just whets your appetite, head to the famous Hawfest dance at the NEMI recreation centre. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are available through the Lions, at The Expositor Office or at Boarderline. By popular demand, there are two dancefloors with video DJs Pynx Productions keeping the party going on into the night.

On Sunday, July 31 there is yet more opportunity to keep those feet flying.

Take a twirl around Soldier Park as live music gets underway at 2 pm.

Then, at 5 pm, the Arnolds return with a learn to line dance session on the main street in the leadup to the street dance.

“This will be a teaching exercise,” Joe shares. “No experience is required.”

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to boot, scoot and boogie, now’s your big chance. And maybe you’ll become a line dancing pupil when classes resume in the fall!

Of course, what would Haweater Weekend be without the street dance? Following the line dancing session, Pynx Productions will get the crowds moving from 7 to 11 pm, taking a break for the famous fireworks, of course.

See you on the dance floor!