LEILA IRENE COULAM

(nee Geno)

January 20, 1939 – January 10, 2022

In loving memory of Leila Irene Coulam (nee Geno) who passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 82. Daughter of Howard and Betty Geno (predeceased). Beloved wife of Manson Coulam (predeceased). Loving mother of Corliss (Wallace) (predeceased), Darlene (Mike) (predeceased) and Beverly (Curt). Doting grandmother of Joel (Jennifer), Shane, April (Jacob), Rozalynne, Janel, R.J. and Autumn. Special great- grandma of Alec, Payson, Avery, Hudson, Greysen, Eli, Aria and Michaela (predeceased). Leila had a special bond with her twin brother Keith (predeceased). Leila loved to play cards especially euchre and if she wasn’t playing she was helping out with the luncheons. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Women’s Institute of Rockville for many years. She loved to volunteer, especially to go on bus trips. She worked at Silver Birches Resort in many different areas; most of all she enjoyed meeting and talking with the vacationers. Leila also loved ice fishing and snowmobiling on the Island. Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be held in the spring at Long Bay Cemetery. Donations in memory of Leila can be mailed to Pet Save Manitoulin or a charity of your choice.