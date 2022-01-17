KAREN ANNE WAINRIGHT

In loving memory of Karen Anne Wainright, her death occurred at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Friday, January 14, 2022. Karen Wainright, dearly missed by her husband Terry and daughters Cynthia (Rod) and Carolyn (Pete). Predeceased by her parents Frank and Annie Clarke. Loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Karen also leaves behind friends. Karen was born and raised on Manitoulin Island, and then moved to Sudbury for a short duration, following that she lived in Toronto for many years and weekends in Port Sydney and trips to Manitoulin Island. She worked at Eaton’s and Schwarzkopf as an accountant in her professional years. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends. Always maintaining her relationships with everyone. We will be having a Celebration of Life when it is appropriate, please revisit this website for further details as they are arranged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Bracebridge Hospital Foundation.

