Top 5 This Week

More articles

Let there be light!

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
The downtown Mindemoya Shopping Spree and Kickoff to Christmas event drew hundreds to the corner of Yonge and King Streets Saturday evening following the Santa Claus parade. Island Home Outfitters once again played host to the lighting of the community Christmas tree complete with a hot chocolate bar and visit from the man in red himself. Dayne Tipper got the honourary task of flipping the switch on the lights following a raucous countdown from the crowd. photo by Alicia McCutcheon

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Great Lakes Islands Alliance Summit held on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan
Next article
Drug Warning

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.