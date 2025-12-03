Top 5 This Week SHEILA LETITIA JANE ROWLAND Death Notices Expositor Staff - December 5, 2025 BERT MCGIBBON Death Notices Expositor Staff - December 4, 2025 JAMES ANDREW ROBINSON Death Notices Expositor Staff - December 4, 2025 Drug Warning Local Expositor Staff - December 3, 2025 Five running for chief of Sheguiandah Local Michael Erskine - December 3, 2025 More articles SHEILA LETITIA JANE ROWLAND Death Notices BERT MCGIBBON Death Notices JAMES ANDREW ROBINSON Death Notices Drug Warning Local Public encouraged to take part in UCCM Police Stuff-a-Cruiser event for Manitoulin Food Bank Local Sounds of the season Local Let there be light! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff December 3, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The downtown Mindemoya Shopping Spree and Kickoff to Christmas event drew hundreds to the corner of Yonge and King Streets Saturday evening following the Santa Claus parade. Island Home Outfitters once again played host to the lighting of the community Christmas tree complete with a hot chocolate bar and visit from the man in red himself. Dayne Tipper got the honourary task of flipping the switch on the lights following a raucous countdown from the crowd. photo by Alicia McCutcheon Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleGreat Lakes Islands Alliance Summit held on Beaver Island in Lake MichiganNext articleDrug Warning