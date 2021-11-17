Letter: A hunting poem

Just in time for the Manitoulin Island gun deer hunt
Hunting Poem
I opened my eyes and gave a yawn:
I could see that it was almost dawn.
Threw back the covers, hopped out of bed;
I had a purpose in my head.
Quickly dressed without a sound,
Across the field I was bound.
A silver sparkle on thin snow,
I tread as quietly as I could go.
Picked my way along the river,
As I looked up- it made me quiver,
I stared at it, but not for long
I knew that it would soon be gone.
I put my left foot on the boulder,
Brought my gun up to my shoulder,
Pulled the trigger, heard the sound:
The eight point buck dropped to the ground.
Evelyn Santos
Tehkummah, November 1995