Letter: A note about Gordon Waindubence

A visionary with a caring heart

To the Expositor:

I am very pleased with the story you ran in respect to (the late) Gordon Waindubence. However, I thought I should enlighten you that I was the other adult who assisted Gord in paddling around Manitoulin Island. Gord was a visionary as well, as he asked me three years before we did the trip if I would join him if he got a big canoe to paddle around Manitoulin Island.

Well, three years later, he called me up as he said he got the funding to take seven young offenders around the Island. Because of my background with wilderness outings and counselling, Gord knew he could count on me to help out.

MiiGwetch for your time in addressing this additional correction.

BiZhiw

Raymond Katt

Toronto