Sudbury/Manitoulin CMHA chosen for Bell Let’s Talk community fund grant

SUDBURY – The Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin (CMHA-S/M) has been chosen for a $25,000 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant to train six educators in three specialized mental health programs, mental health first aid (MHFA), applied suicide intervention skills training (ASIST), and safeTALK.

The grant was presented to CMHA-S/M at a presentation hosted by the Sudbury Wolves. With this grant, six additional educators will be able to expand the services to provide mental health and addictions education to nearly 690 community members in the Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts.

“We appreciate the support the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund,” said Patty MacDonald, chief executive officer, CMHA-S/M. “The pandemic has identified several challenges for a number of adults and youth in our community. People are struggling with increased stress and anxiety, which means suicide prevention and mental health first-aid training skills are in high demand.”

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to support CMHA-S/M in providing mental health training for more educators and to help people in these communities get the mental health support they need quickly,” said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund provides grants to mental health organizations in communities throughout the country, including those like CMHA-S/M working to expand access to mental health care for more people who need support close to home.”

Bell Let’s Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including local community service providers, hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. The 12th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day will be on January 26. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

CMHA-S/M was established in 1984 and is a not-for-profit organization with a volunteer board of directors. The branch is mandated to provide services for individuals living with mental health and/or addiction challenges within the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. For more information, visit sm.cmha.ca.