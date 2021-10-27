Letter: Aging at Home van proved a wonderful experience

A guarantee of pleasant surprise

To the Expositor:

I would like to tell people how pleasant and good the transportation of the Aging at Home van truly was. The experience was delightful—my driver Norman was more than helpful and kind. He helped me get into the van, got my walker and made sure the handles were at hands’ reach.

He opened all doors and took me to the hospital and the little errands I had in Sudbury. Should anyone have any hesitation to use this service, I can guarantee you, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Again, thank you for having this service available to all who need off-Island transportation to Sudbury. The number is 705-368-2182. A big hurrah to those who implemented this service. There is no charge for this service.

Susan Leblanc

Bay Estates