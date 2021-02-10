Letter: Assignack trailer bylaw a tax grab

But it will probably won’t be enforced

To the Expositor:

I was reading the Expositor Wednesday, January 20, 2021 New Assiginack Trailer bylaw and tax grab.

I lived in Assiginack for 22 years, moving October 2020.

Council has had several problems for 22 years that they are aware of and have done nothing about. Building permits are major problems and nothing done in 22 years.

Council has bylaws and policies they never enforced.

They had a bylaw on trailers four or five years ago. What happened to that?

The people with trailers should not be concerned over the bylaw. The township will not police a bylaw in my opinion.

Gary Strain

Sudbury