Letter: Big Lake School concerns

Money trumps people it seems

To the Expositor:

I, for one, was very upset when I read the letters in the paper regarding getting rid of the Big Lake School.

The work that the people done. I also helped my sister Carole Middaugh to raise money. I also donated dishes and I also helped get food for the suppers.

I did pies. One night my sister, myself and daughter Shelly made 70 pies and shells to sell. I also gathered the things for the silent auction.

There was tourists from Michael’s Bay who donated a double refrigerator and money.

I guess it doesn’t matter about the people, money is more important.

Moyra (Leeson) Size

Manitowaning