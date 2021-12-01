Letter: Cancelled over too much space devoted to pro-vaccine stories

Belief expressed that unvaccinated present no danger to others

To the Expositor:

I regret to inform you that I am cancelling my subscription indefinitely. I have enjoyed your paper for many years, but lately I am disappointed that you provide too much space to pro vaccine propaganda and do not let us speak. All we want is to have a choice. It is our body with God given immune system that we want to protect, and I know that we do not present any danger to others nor do we spread the virus. I am 80 years old and I was never sick, not even a common cold.

There are many ways to support our natural immune system without flooding our bodies with an unnatural substance.

Thank you and I wish you and your readers all the best.

regards,

Rosie Malacek

Little Current

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Expositor has sought out and interviewed an Island opponent of government efforts to force vaccination and pandemic restrictions (‘Province institutes vaccine certificates, Page 1, September 8’). The newspaper has been editorially adamant in opposing protests at vaccination clinics and hospitals where those seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been harassed. Further, the science does not support the writer’s assertion that unvaccinated individuals do not spread the virus. The Expositor stands by its position on these counts.