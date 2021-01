Mindemoya arena is the building “condemned” as unsafe

An open letter to Central Manitoulin reprinted here at the author’s request.

Attention Central Manitoulin council,

Please stop, you are demolishing the wrong building.

The Mindemoya rink, not the school, is the one building that has been condemned as unsafe.

P.S. Do you want more parking, you’ve got it.

The township is so lucky to have a perfectly good rink in Providence Bay. Great ice, change rooms, parking etc.

Harold Dewar

Mindemoya