Letter: Cherished memories linked inextricably to Big Lake schoolhouse

This is our community centre, playground, event hall and community gathering place

To the Expositor:

I am writing to bring forward my concerns as a member of the next generation regarding the possible closure of the Big Lake Schoolhouse.

Since I was a child, the Big Lake Schoolhouse has been an important part of my life and my memories. Growing up, my Nana was dedicated to preserving our local history, and bringing our community together. To do this, her and many others spent countless hours working together and donating their time to put together countless dinners such as fish dinners and the Hillbilly Steak Dinners along with the pancake breakfasts. These meals allowed people island wide to gather, enjoy good food, good music, and delicious desserts. The proceeds from these events would either be put towards upgrading and maintaining the historical building by putting in a restaurant grade kitchen and a ramp, or they would be donated to important causes and foundations around our beautiful Island.

The memories I cherish from my time spent in that building are all things I hope that my future family can experience also. From waking up at 5 am to help my Nana prepare for the huge dinner that night to baking pies the night before to make up for the missing ones she couldn’t find others to bake. From doing all this alongside my Nana, my Poppa, Marjorie Young, Rita Moody and many others, I know I have gained life experience that has shaped me into who I am today, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

To some the Big Lake Schoolhouse may seem to be just another building, but to many this is our community centre, our local playground, our event hall, our community gathering place. This building is the heart of our community and all of its members whether they live here all year long, part time or lived here long ago can agree on one thing, to sell this beautiful and important piece of local history would be a tremendous mistake.

Bailie Desroches

Big Lake