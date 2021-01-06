Letter: Concern expressed over lack of planning for vaccinations

Uncomfortable with the “wait and see” approach

To the Expositor:

Something we are all interested in. So this morning I called our local health unit to register my name for the vaccination. On chatting with the lady I was told there was no firm plans for the vaccination rollout in our area because head office had not issued instructions to do so. If we wait until the product arrives and then start planning we will take a lot longer to stop this virus. And why do we not have this done already?

There seems to be a “wait and see” or “wait till I’m told” attitude and as a senior I do not feel comfortable with this approach considering the number of deaths already experienced in this province.

Grace McLeod

Tehkummah