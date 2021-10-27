Letter: Great news on the vaccination front

It is time for some health workers to make a decision if they want to keep working in the field

To the Expositor:

For all staff, student placements and volunteers the percent with second dose completed for Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current it is 93 percent, for Wikwemikong Nursing Home it is 93 percent and for Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay it is 81 percent.

It looks like locally, Wikwemikong Nursing Home and Manitoulin Centennial Manor are in pretty good shape heading into the staff vaccination mandate, with just seven percent short of full staffing with their second dose. Manitoulin Lodge, though, is still just a tad under 20 percent without their second vaccination; meaning a number of employees will have to make the decision whether to get vaccinated or leave their employment there—that is other than for staff with valid medical exemptions.

Thank you.

Greg Young

Wiikwemkoong