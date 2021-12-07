Letter: Is your funky project safe for women?

A few cautionary tips

To the Expositor:

Your progressive, perhaps experimental, project may present as modern, hip, and happening, but does it pass the safety test with regard to woman abuse? If you don’t have a written policy defining, describing, and condemning physical, mental and verbal abuse then you fail. If you think that your participants and volunteers and employees are too intelligent or educated or wealthy to be victims of abuse, then you fail.

Consult the experts, create your policy, and then be brave enough to take action if abuse happens—or fail the women in your community.

Boo Watson

Tehkummah