Letter: It is time to end the need for fluency in both languages

The best person for the job should be chosen, if interpretor is needed, so be it

To the Expositor:

Can we please make an end for the need for people chosen for federal positions (like Governor General) to be fluent in both French and English? First off, what about Indigenous languages – are they not important enough to also be considered as official? Surely the best person available for any particular position should be chosen, regardless of language abilities and, if an interpreter is needed to support that individual’s public speaking in any given situation then so be it; provide one!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay