Letter: It is time to stop wasting tax dollars on appeals of Indigenous wins

Writer applauds The Expositor’s balanced coverage of Indigenous community events

To the Expositor:

I continue to be amazed at the commentary put forth by letter writer Peter Best about Indigenous people in the era of truth and reconciliation (‘An alternative view to The Expositor’s “Indigenous favourable” articles’ April 21, Page 5).

The idea that the Huron Robinson Treaty will damage fragile government revenues is absurd.

I am an Ontario taxpayer and I do not view the ruling of the Ontario Superior Court as unfair.

In fact, it is long overdue that Indigenous treaty rights be honoured and respected.

It would be wise for the provincial and federal governments to stop wasting our hard-earned tax dollars on appealing these decisions.

Indigenous people were coerced, exploited and treated unfairly by governments of the day when those treaties were signed and sealed.

And in many ways, they are still being victimized by our court system whereby one-third of prisoners in this country are aboriginal, likely caused by poverty and racism.

The incarceration statistics for Indigenous women is even bleaker.

Surely Mr. Best had better brush up on his Indigenous history 101 and take his seemingly racist views elsewhere.

To accuse our First Nation brothers and sisters of Euro-Canadian “cultural appropriation” is another example of the ignorance of Mr. Best and people like him.

I daresay the truth and reconciliation report is intended to create a stable, fair, inclusive race-relationship and a coming together of all Canadians.

There is no reconciling the Neanderthal views of Peter Best.

I suggest that Mr. Best educate himself on the truth and reconciliation report and any number of books written by our wonderful Indigenous based authors, including ‘Seven Fallen Feathers’ by Tanya Talaga. ‘Indian Horse’ by Richard Wagamese and ‘Son of a Trickster’ by Eden Robinson.

Let us remember the wise words of poet/author Maya Angelou who said, “When you know better you do better.”

I applaud The Manitoulin Expositor for its balanced coverage of Indigenous community events.

Thank you, miigwetch,

Sue Nielsen

Cobalt