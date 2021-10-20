Letter: Kudos provided to Billings for electric charging station plan

A great way to encourage tourism and help the environment

To the Expositor:

Kudos to Billings for their intention to install an electric charging station for public use (‘Billings supports public EV charging idea, September 25). Manitoulin has had an EV charging station for public use since April 2020 at the Huron Sands Motel and Restaurant, right in front of the post office, $5 per hour of charging.

Visitors can spend time and money in beautiful Providence Bay while their vehicle charges. The charging station is listed on PlugShare. People buy an electric vehicle or hybrids to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and EV charging stations are a great way to encourage tourism and help the environment.

Jan McQuay

Mindemoya