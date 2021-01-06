Letter: One name on the latest Order of Ontario lineup outrages writer

An indication of how little our current premier cares about what is happening in LTC homes

To the Expositor:

I have just read the revolting news that former premier Mike Harris has been awarded the Order of Ontario; this to a man who did more damage to our province during his tenure than any other politician I know of and who, to boot, is also currently chairman of Chartwell long-term care homes. This action surely tells us how little our current premier really cares about what is happening in such facilities. Shame on you, Doug Ford! Shame on you!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay