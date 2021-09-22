Letter: Protests criticizing medical professionals appalling

Where do these people park their brains?

To the Expositor:

Bad enough that the anti-vax mob are so thoughtless in general, but appalling that they think it is OK to criticize medical folk at hospitals who are doing such a yeoman job coping with the COVID pandemic. Just where do these people park their brains, I wonder?

Meantime, just one suggestion, let’s be sure that from now on critical and elective surgeries in hospitals are not disrupted by any influx of patients who have not had their vaccine shots; let such people, whoever they are, get in line and wait their turn for treatment!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay