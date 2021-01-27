Letter: Reuse, recycle, repurpose the Old School

Council should re-evaluate its plans

To the Expositor:

Being well acquainted with the historical relevance of bricks and mortar and so many firsts, the Mindemoya Old School has a plethora of existing value and extensive viable uses. It has garnered support, interested groups and financial aid all being relevant by today’s climate, “reuse, recycle, repurpose,” not to mention the public support. I would ask you to please re-evaluate your plans for this solid building and its land.

Sincerely,

Brenda Edington

Six generations of family in Sandfield