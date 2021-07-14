Letter: State of the Low Island trail decried

Ecology and tourism will plummet in tandem

To the Expositor:

Until a few years ago, pathways had been created to permit the public to have more access to various parts of Little Current’s Low Island Park while protecting and allowing various grasses, wildflowers and milkweed to thrive.

Many species of butterflies, moths, fireflies and pollinating bees were abundant within these fields, never causing harm to people and animals.

However, the past two to three years have seen extensive and continual removal of the vast majority of the grasslands, decimating very important flora required by many insects and birds for their long-term survival, as their survival projects directly to our future survival as humans.

Many of these creatures have dropped dramatically in numbers and some are rarely even seen, leaving a disturbing, sobering image of what a not too distant future will appear as.

I sometimes wonder about the human race, do people have a modicum of knowledge that would or will enable them to wrap their minds around such a topic? I truly believe they do! Does the term extinction register? I’m not overly certain! Do they simply drift along in a haze believing that “all will be fine?” Only those individuals can answer to that.

For an Island that continuously boasts (or brags) about nature and tourism, one has to wonder. Every mayor, reeve and councillor on Manitoulin needs to admit to themselves, with full honesty, the truth is that as more of this land is privatized, wetlands, marshes, grasslands, lakes and ecologically sensitive areas will be no more. Both ecology and tourism will nose dive like a dual pandemic.

I completely understand that economy sectors need to grow, but this can be done and has successfully been done thousands upon thousands of times before by integrating both development and strict environmental standards.

For every plant, tree, water source and wildlife species that tragically disappears from this Island, and from this planet we call Earth, the closer humans are to a very fast, similar and painful fate.

So think long and hard about Low Island, Manitoulin and beyond.

Make no mistake, the wheels are already turning and what is now happening will begin to happen at such an increasingly rapid and forceful rate, it will knock you into the next century just in the time it requires you to blink.

This not only affects all of today’s generations but those that are not even yet a thought. Time does, in reality, run out.

Lamar Hyatt

Little Current