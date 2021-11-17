Letter: Time for the government to step up on climate change initiatives

To the Expositor:

I am a teacher and mother of two children. Family discussions about the future of our planet and about what each of us can do to help in this world crisis are frequent. As a family, we became vegetarian 12 years ago, and then 2 years ago we decided to become vegan.

I know that there are many ways that each of us can do our bit for the earth. However, it is now time for the Canadian government to step up and be climate change pioneers and a guiding light for all Canadians, and potentially the whole world.

Sincerely,

Christine Erwin

Bayfield, Ontario