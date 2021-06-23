Letter: Tired of bold climate emergency promises followed by inaction

Canada has missed every greenhouse gas target it has set

To the Expositor:

As a resident on the planet about to be awed by another summer solstice and a 40 year constituent in this federal riding, I’m tired of governments making bold promises to address the climate emergency but taking actions that are too small, unambitious or symbolic to make a difference.

Canada has missed every greenhouse gas target it has set. Canada’s Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (Bill C-12) is an important tool to ensure we can hold current and future governments to account and put an end to empty promises on climate action.

Time is running out for the House of Commons and Senate to pass this bill into law before the summer recess. But the climate can’t wait! MPs and senators should keep working until they turn the bill into law.

MPs and senators have a distinct opportunity to make history by passing this critical climate-accountability legislation in this make-it-or-break-it decade for climate action. We have no time to waste.

The climate emergency is upon us, but so are the solutions if we act with boldness, ambition and urgency. This time, it’s up to our MPs and senators to demonstrate their climate ambition with tangible action.

Harald Simon

Mindemoya