Little Current intersection sees multiple turning infractions

Tom Sasvari
SAME INTERSECTION, ANOTHER CRASH—Around 4 pm Sunday afternoon, another mishap occurred at the seemingly plagued Meredith Street-Gore Bay highway intersection in Little Current. In recent years, there has been an increase in crashes and near misses as vehicles reach the large stop sign (coming west from the Manitoulin Health Centre area) and then either cross the street or turn left or right with th expectation that crossbound traffic will also stop, no matter that the large yellow sign on the right reads “Cross traffic does not stop.” A flashing red light hung over the centre of the intersection is meant to augment the message of the stop sign. In Sunday’s case the black vehicle, shown beside the ambulance in the photo, was allegedly struck by the left-turning truck shown on the left when it left the stop sign and hit the car which had right-of-way and wasn’t required to stop. Expositor staff photo

Sunday crash sends victim to HSN; intersection sees continuous problems

LITTLE CURRENT—One of the persons involved in a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Meredith and Worthington Streets in Little Current this past Sunday did get taken to a Sudbury hospital with suspected head injuries but will fortunately be alright, says a member of her family. And while the intersection has been the scene of several close calls previously, there is not much more the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) can do that it hasn’t done already to make that intersection area safer, says a town official.

Brianna Burnett of Little Current, who was driving a Chevy Cruze, was driving into downtown Little Current on Worthington Street when a truck turned left off of Meredith Street, colliding with the first vehicle.

Holly Burnett, aunt of Brianna Burnett, said she does know that the male driver of the truck was at fault, having turned left at the stop sign when oncoming vehicles were going straight through the intersection. She said her niece’s, “Chevy Cruze was destroyed in the accident,” as the truck took out one side of the car.

Holly Burnett noted that Brianna’s twin sister Alyssa transported her to Sudbury hospital, where she had to undergo a CT scan to find out if she suffered any head injury.  “Fortunately, she is going to be okay. And the driver of the truck was okay, although a little shook up,” said Holly Burnett.

Dave Williamson, CAO of NEMI told The Expositor Monday, “The municipality has made very effort to ensure traffic safety at that intersection, including putting in place many things that are unique in those type of areas. There is an oversized stop sign at the corner (Meredith Street), a flashing red light, and a sign indicating that cross traffic does not stop.”

“It would be difficult to come up with another option or tool that would encourage drivers to pay appropriate attention,” said Mr. Williamson.

Mr. Williamson noted, “there are close calls at that intersection, based on the narrative I have heard. There is not enough space in the area to have a turn around installed, and installing traffic lights would be too expensive for council to even consider.”

