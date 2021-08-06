Little Current man badly beaten following home invasion, robbery

LITTLE CURRENT – Officers with the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a home invasion, robbery and serious assault during the early morning hours of August 2.

OPP Communications Officer Bev Gauthier told The Expositor that police were called at 4:30 am on Monday, August 2 to a residence on Highway 540, just outside of Little Current. The homeowner had been seriously assaulted with a baseball bat with $1,200 in cash and his pickup truck stolen.

Police located the stolen truck soon after responding at a residence on North Channel Drive in Little Current with two passengers inside, one male and one female.

Police charged the female, a 29-year-old of Sheguiandah, with possession of property obtained by crime.

The male, a 41-year-old of Assiginack, was charged with: assault causing bodily harm; two counts of assault with a weapon; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle; robbery with violence; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both parties were arrested at 9:10 am that morning. The male continues to be held in custody until his August 9 bail hearing in Gore Bay while the female as released on an undertaking to appear.