Wiikwemkoong advises of public high-risk exposure of COVID-19 at local gathering

WIIKWEMKOONG – Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory’s pandemic communications team is advising the community of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who had attended a social gathering at 1900 Wikwemikong Way on Saturday, July 31. This includes Zipp-Thru Gas Bar and Hiawatha’s food truck.

Those who may have been exposed at either of those locations, have been in contact with someone who has been infected or are exhibiting any symptoms are asked to immediately self-isolate and contact Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre at 705-859-3164 and the on-call nurse 705-690-8941 to book a COVID-19 test. The health centre is also asking that you begin contact tracing and recall anyone who you may have been in contact with.

Testing will be available all weekend: Drive-through testing is available at the arena Friday afternoon until 6 pm; Saturday at the health centre parking lot from 2 to 6 pm and at the blue medical tent in the band office parking lot, also from 2 to 6 pm; and Sunday, drive-through at the arena parking lot from 2 to 6 pm. Please call the health centre or on-call nurse to book a testing appointment.

If you or a family member have been tested outside of Wiikwemkoong at another testing centre, and has been informed they have tested positive, please contact Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre and inform the nurses of the test result.

The current COVID-19 case count is six for those band members living on reserve, and three for band members living off-reserve.

“I know it is an anxious time for us all and if you need someone to speak to, please contact our Crisis Team at 705-348-1937,” says Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Duke Peltier. “They are available 24/7.”

“It is important during these unprecedented times to be prepared if you or your family were to contract the COVID-19 virus,” the ogimaa continues. “The Family COVID-19 Preparedness Plan includes understanding the differences between self-quarantine, self-isolate or self-monitor at home. This plan helps you prepare in advance should you or your family would require to self-isolate or contract the COVID-19 virus. This is your own family plan that contains personal and health information. Please designate someone in your household to complete the plan, update the plan when required, and keep a copy on hand should you need to activate your Family COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. You can access this on www.wiikwemkoong.ca and our social media accounts.”

“We are reminding the community to continue to follow all public health guidelines, and to stay home,” Ogimaa Peltier asks. “We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”