Little Current man charged with impaired driving

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On November 18, 2021 at approximately 5:54 p.m. members of the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) team were conducting general law enforcement duties in Little Current. Officers observed a vehicle on McLean’s Mountain Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, signs of impairment were observed. An Approved Screening Device was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Little Current Detachment for further tests.

Jeffrey SHAWANA, 34-years-old, from Little Current was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Driving Motor Vehicle With Open Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor License Act

Drive Motor Vehicle- No License, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Gore Bay on January 5, 2022.