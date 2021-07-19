LLOYD WESTON

1937-2021

Lloyd Weston took his final ride Monday, July 7, 2021 from Royal Oak Long Term Care in Kingsville,

ON, formerly of Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island, ON. Lloyd was the long-time proprietor of Meldrum Bay Outfitters, and in his retirement, Lloyd’s Recycle. He served as Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 25 years, was a proud Harley rider, master trapper, outdoorsman and conservationist. Always willing to lend a hand, open his door or help a traveller (human or animal) in need, Lloyd counted many friends around the world despite living in a place “where the highway ends.” Loving father of Joe Weston and Roberta (Heather) Weston and grandpa to Kelsy (Ty) Marois. His stories, antics and spirit will be missed by his family and friends. In keeping with Lloyd’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be “no fanfare” as he called it. If you wish, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Nature Conservancy of Canada – please specify Vidal Bay Project in the comment section. Arrangements entrusted to Gerald A. Smith Funeral Home, 197 King St. W., Harrow 519-738-6662. You may send your online condolences to GeraldaSmith.ca.