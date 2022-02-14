LORETTA ANGELINE DEBASSIGE

(nee Bebamash)

Sunrise: June 16, 1931 – Sunset: February 12, 2022

In loving memory of Loretta Angeline Debassige (nee Bebamash), daughter of Isaac Francis and Florence (nee Shabina) Bebamash (both baa). Beloved wife of Gus Debassige (baa). Sister of Gus Bebamash (baa), Eddy Bebamash (baa), Herman (Jean) Bebamash (both baa), Gene (Susan) Bebamash, Phyllis Dmytriw (baa), Pearl Bebamash (baa) and Elaine Debassige. Loving mother of Janette (Ken) Corston and Blair Debassige and her special nephew John Dmytriw. Grandma of Ramona (Darren), Jeremy (baa), Dakota, Raven, Tyler, Brittany and Kenassa. Great-grandma of Ayden, Maria and Emma. Loretta will be missed by many nieces, nephews, too many to mention. She will be lovingly missed by her dog, Nongoos. Loretta was a very gentle and quiet person. She was a woman of few words but when she spoke you listened. She was a supportive and loving mother and wife. Loretta was a prominent person in the community and respected by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta lacked a formal education, however, she was a very knowledgeable woman. Throughout her lifetime she had several jobs from waitressing at the Chinese Restaurant in Little Current to cooking at the General Hospital in Sudbury leading up to overseas stay in Pakistan. She was also a Kindergarten Bus Driver in M’Chigeeng for 29 years. But her pride and joy was establishing and operating Blair’s Cash & Carry and Laundromat with her lifelong partner Gus. The popular business was in operation for 50 years. Loretta had many interests such as cooking, travelling, visiting people in the store and enjoyed helping others in need. But one of her favourite pastimes was visiting casinos. Although she mostly kept her winnings private, there were times when she had to reveal her extravagant winnings, she couldn’t conceal her excitement. Loretta lived her life to the fullest.