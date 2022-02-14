QUEENIE ELIZABETH WILKIN

Queenie Elizabeth Wilkin, of Walkerton, passed away at Bruclea Haven, Walkerton on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the age of 86. Loving mother of Ron Wilkin of Hanover and Jim (Donna) Wright of Newport, Washington. Cherished grandmother of Katrina Wilkin (Bill Thompson) of Walkerton and Mitch Wilkin of Hanover and great-grandmother of Blake and Nolan. Dear sister of Bud Wilkin of Elmwood. Queenie was predeceased by her sisters and brothers and her parents Bruce and Ellen (nee McVey) Wilkin. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be made at CameronFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Cameron’s Cremation & Funeral Services, Walkerton.