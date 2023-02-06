MURRAY KEITH HART May 7, 1949 – January 3, 2023

Murray Keith Hart of Westerose, Alberta, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 73 years. He is survived by his wife Judy Drebert-Hart; daughter Shannon (Nick) Johnston Hart; grandchildren Kayla Hart and Brent (Simone) Hart; great-granddaughter Eleanor and grandchildren Joshua Bussiere Hart and Nevaeh Johnston Hart; daughter Andrea Hart and granddaughter Alexis Boutilier Hart; brother Tim (Michelle) Hart and nephews Brendan and Connor Hart. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Esther Stenberg; stepchildren Gerald (Naomi) Drebert, David (Adrianne) Drebert, Jonathan (Tahra) Drebert and Amanda Reimer; step-grandchildren Meadow, Blake, Maelle, Marlea and Lexi Drebert, Caiden, Brin and Avery Drebert, Renae, Jacob and Elijah Drebert, and Anna, Maja, Ezra and Levi Reimer; and former common-law partner Sherrill Barker and her daughter Stacey; and former spouse Elizabeth Westergard. Murray was predeceased by his parents Daniel A. Hart and Miriam E.M. Hart (née Cox) of Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island, Ontario; brother Gordon Alexander Hart of Gore Bay, Ontario; father-in-law Gerald Stenberg of Golden Valley, Minnesota; and stepson-in-law Bruce Reimer of Winnipeg, Manitoba. A private family funeral service is being held. Donations can be made in Murray’s memory to the charity of your choice. Honoured to Serve the Hart family, Baker Funeral Chapel 780-352-2501 or 888-752-2501. A private family funeral service is being held. Live streaming and recording of the service can be accessed at www.womboldfuneralhomes.com.