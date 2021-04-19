Man crashes tractor into house in West End dispute

By
Expositor Staff
-

(GORE BAY, ON) – On April 14, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute on 7th Line Road in the Town of Gore Bay.

Investigation determined a neighbour attended the complainant’s residence and used a tractor that was on the property to cause damage to the complainant’s residence. The neighbour then left in his vehicle. On April 16, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m., members from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) with the assistance of the Manitoulin Crime Unit, attended the neighbour’s residence where an arrest was made.

As a result, William FOGAL, 43 years-of-age from Gore Bay, was charged with: 

  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC);
  • Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC;
  • Operation While Prohibited – Legal Restriction from any other Act of Parliament or Provincial Law, contrary to section 320.18(1)(b) of the CC;
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order -other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC; and with
  • Mischief -Interfere with Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Property -Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Gore Bay on April 19, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

