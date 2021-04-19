Chi-Cheemaun to sail May 7 despite stay-at-home order

TOBERMORY—The new stay-at-home measures enacted by the province on Friday, April 16 will not impact the Chi-Cheemaun’s spring schedule. The first ferry will arrive in South Baymouth on Friday, May 7.

“The impact is on the passengers who bear the responsibility of ensuring that their travel is in compliance with the provincial stay-at-home order for the duration of the order,” Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), told The Expositor.

Ms. Schrempf explained that OSTC will continue to operate the Chi-Cheemaun in accordance with Transport Canada’s interim order No. 5 ‘Respecting Passenger Vessel Restrictions Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).’That means the 2021 ferry service will carry the same restrictions as in 2020: Total passenger numbers per trip are restricted per interim order No. 5; all passengers must have a reservation – reservations are cut off four hours prior to each departure; passengers are required to truthfully respond to health screening questions; no food or beverage services are available, and passengers are not permitted to bring food or beverages on board; passengers may bring one bottle of water per person for consumption on board; passengers are required to bring and wear a facemask at all times both inside and on outer decks of the ship; passengers are required to maintain a two-metre physical distance from all persons other than those from their immediate household; and passengers are required to practice hand sanitization.

New this year, however, the ‘Boatique’ gift shop will be open with a very limited number of persons permitted inside the shop at one time. To book a reservation for the Chi-Cheemaun, please contact 1-800-661-2220.