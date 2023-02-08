Man sought following assault

M’CHIGEENG—A 17-year-old male suffered injuries as a result of an assault in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Thursday, February 2.

Just after 8 am on February 2, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service were called to assist emergency medical services (EMS) at an address on Mnaawnkwad Drive in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old male who had been seriously assaulted. The male was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Medical personnel continue to monitor the victim, however, the full extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident. The victim and suspect are known to each other.

Detectives from UCCM Police began canvassing the area for information, evidence and video surveillance footage.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim of the assault was inside the residence on Mnaawnkwad Drive. The suspect entered the residence, uninvited, and assaulted the victim with a baseball bat.

The suspect has been described as: male, appears to be in his late teens to early twenties, has a darker complexion, five foot five inches tall, has light to average build, with teeth braces, and has dark hair shaved on the sides and longer on the top, possibly in a ponytail or bun.

The suspect is being sought for the following offences: break, enter and commit indictable offence, unlawfully within a dwelling, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival which initiated an expanded search of identified residences and associated vehicles throughout M’Chigeeng. This was conducted in coordination with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) emergency response team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit (K9), and UCCM police detectives. At the time of the press release (February 2), the suspect and the weapon (baseball bat) are still outstanding.

Police are seeking the assistance of the community, in particular the Pinewood Park neighbourhood and are asking for information on whether the suspect male attended at a residence or obtained a ride. If you have any relevant video footage, please contact detectives at the UCCM police station.

This remains an active investigation with the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Crime Unit.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact either UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com. Together, we can make a difference.