PHSD advises of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who received direct customer services from the Royal Beauty Brow Bar located in the New Sudbury Centre on November 28 and November 29 during the following times:

Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Health is advising the public of this high-risk exposure because we do not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Actions to take:

Anyone who received direct customer services from this establishment during the times noted above is advised to:

immediately self-isolate

contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 524

seek testing for COVID-19

Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation, and avoiding contact with others. It is imperative that anyone who received direct customer services from this establishment during the times noted above follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the virus.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).